IGP KP Lauds Police Services In Peaceful Observance Of Ashura

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 48 minutes ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 07:10 PM

IGP KP lauds police services in peaceful observance of Ashura

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police, Moazzam Jah Ansari on Thursday appreciated the efforts made by KP police for peaceful observance of Ashura across the province by establishing control rooms across the province.

Talking to media men during his visit to a Control Room that was established in Kohati Gate here, he said that the entire police force successfully attained the target of maintaining peace during Muharram ul Harram in the region.

The IGP informed that police had successfully maintained law and order situation during the observance of Muhraamul Haram in all districts of the province including seven most sensitive districts including district Kurram.

He also thanked the private companies that were provided security cameras for monitoring of mourning processions.

KP IGP assured protection of lives and properties of the masses and said that police force would always work to achieve their professional obligations.

He urged general public to cooperate with policemen for stabilizing peace and tranquility in their respective areas.

