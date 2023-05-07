UrduPoint.com

IGP KP Pays Tribute To Injured Policemen During His Visit To Abbottabad

May 07, 2023

IGP KP pays tribute to injured policemen during his visit to Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :Inspector General Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Akhtar Hayat Khan on Sunday enquired about the health of the injured police officers at Ayub Medical Complex who sustained injuries during a raid to apprehend a gang of robbers and fugitives at Sadar and Kot Najibullah Police stations in district Haripur last night and paid rich tribute to them. DIG Hazara, Tahir Ayub Khan was also present on the occasion.

According to details, Constable Raja Khuda Bakhsh was martyred in firing by a gang of robbers, while Constable Amir Asif was critically injured during patrolling in the area of Kot Najibullah police station, Haripur. Constable Malik Saifullah was also injured in firing by the criminals during the raid on the fugitive gang in the area of Sadar police station. Both constables are under treatment in the Medical ICU and Orthopedic Ward.

The IG rewarded both brave police officers with cash prizes and flowers and appreciated their courage. The IG also met with the injured police officers' relatives and assured them of complete cooperation from the department.

He directed the doctors to provide all possible medical facilities for their treatment and said that every officer and policeman in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is playing a vital role in the fight against terrorists and criminals, our brave police officers are our valuable assets, and the nefarious intentions of criminals and terrorists cannot weaken our resolve, adding he said.

Prior to this, the Inspector General (IG) visited the Traffic Warden Office, Special Branch Office, and the compound under construction for the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) along with DIG Hazara Tahir Ayub Khan.

SSP Traffic Warden Arif Javed Khan, SSP CTD Hazara One Tariq Mahmood Khan, and SSP Special Branch Hazara Kabir Muhammad Khan briefed about their respective units' performance, and the IG reviewed the performance of all three units and instructed them to improve their professional performance further.

The IG said that he is taking a personal interest in making the CTD and Special Branch more active so that the elimination of terrorism, extortion, and other crimes can be ensured. Both units should monitor extremist and antisocial elements strictly, make their units stronger at sensitive and important locations, and gather important information.

Giving instructions regarding the Traffic Warden Police, he said that Abbottabad Traffic Warden Police is doing a great job. Hazara region is a tourist destination, where tourists from all over the world visit, so improve the traffic system further so that the provision of travel facilities to tourists and other people can be ensured.

