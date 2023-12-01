IGP KP visits LRH, inquires about health of police jawans

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Hayat Khan here on Friday visited Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) where he inquired after the health of two police jawans who were injured in police encounters with miscreants during the polio campaign in Bannu the other day.

On reaching the hospital, the IGP went straight to the beds of Mohammad Ashraf in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and Abdul Hameed in the Surgical Block.

The IGP appreciated the courage and bravery exhibited by the injured policemen in the line of duty and presented welfare cheques.

The IGP also met the doctors on duty at the Hospital and asked from them about the nature of the injuries of the police personnel and the treatment so far provided to them.

The IGP said that the injured police personnel are valuable asset of the police force, who put their precious lives at danger and performed official duty to the expectations of the people and instructed the doctors to leave no stone unturned in the treatment of the injured policemen and ensure that they get the best medical treatment in time at all costs.

The IGP also met the relatives of the injured police personnel, presented them cheques and assured of all possible support for their best treatment.

Commandant FRP, DIG Finance, SSP Operations Peshawar and Director Public Relations CPO Peshawar also accompanied the Inspector General.

APP/aqk