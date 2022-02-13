IGP KP visits Polling Stations, inspects security arrangements

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Moazzam Jai Ansari Sunday visited the Polling Station at Qadirabad and inspected the overall security measures being taken for ensuring foolproof security to the voters coming to Polling Stations for exercising their right of vote during Re-Polling of the Local Body election.

During his visit, the IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Moazzam Jai Ansari while talking to media men on the occasion said that his Corona test report came out as negative and thankful to all who prayed for him during his illness from the coronavirus.

Moazzam Jai Ansari said that peaceful elections are underway across the province in all 13 districts wherein all steps have been taken for ensuring foolproof security in and around polling stations.

Police will remain deployed till the end of all phases, said Moazzam Jai Ansari, adding, "Elections are underway at 558 polling stations for re-election and re-polling and 40 personnel are deployed at each polling station across the province. He said, 20,000 police personnel are deployed at polling stations and for this strict security arrangements have been made to prevent any untoward incidents.

Moazzam Jai Ansari said that 101 people have been arrested for spreading chaos during the last local body elections.