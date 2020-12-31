UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IGP KP Vows To Arrest All Culprits Involved In Attack On Hindu Temple

Sumaira FH 18 seconds ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 08:34 PM

IGP KP vows to arrest all culprits involved in attack on Hindu temple

Inspector General of Police, Khyber Pakthunkhwa Sanullah Abbasi Thursday gave assurance that all culprits involved in attack on Hindu Samadhi (temple) in Teri village of district Karak would be arrested

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police, Khyber Pakthunkhwa Sanullah Abbasi Thursday gave assurance that all culprits involved in attack on Hindu Samadhi (temple) in Teri village of district Karak would be arrested.

He expressed these views during a visit to Hindu Samadhi, which was torched by an angry mob on Wednesday. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Kohat, Tayyab Hafeez Cheema and Commissioner Kohat, Syed Jabbar Shah was also present on this occasion. The IGP inspected every section of the temple damaged due to sabotage.

Talking to media, the IGP said that protection of worship places of minorities would be made ensured at every cost and foolproof security steps would be taken in this regard.

He said police had arrested 30 culprits involved in this ugly incident so far, adding that more than 350 people booked under anti-terrorism section.

He said police was identifying and tracing culprits from video footage and clops capturing attack on the Hindu worship place.

The provincial police chief said that culprits involved in this incident would be not spared. He said those culprits involved were booked under anti-terrorism and other major charges. He assured that all culprits would be brought to justice and given exemplary punishment.

The IGP said that basic rights of the minorities as enshrined in the constitution would fully be safeguarded at all costs.

The IGP maintained that minorities were enjoying equal religious, political and social rights and vowed that all possible security steps would be taken for protection of their due rights and religious places.

He said that minorities would be provided peaceful atmosphere so as to continue their positive play role in prosperity and development of the country.

Talking to APP on this sad incident, Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information, Kamran Bangash strongly condemned an attempt by angry mob to demolish Hindu temple in Teri village of district Karak.

He said whole Khhber Pakthtunkhwa was saddened over attack on Hindu temple as people believe in interfaith harmony.

Kamran Bangash said that extremist elements would be dealt with iron hands and would be brought to justice.

He said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had directed to take strict action against miscreants involved in the incident.

He said that atmosphere of religious tolerance and mutual coexistence would be maintained at every cost and nobody would be allowed to disturb peace.

The spokesman of the provincial government said that country belongs to all and every step would be taken to ensure safety of worship places.

He said that police had already started action against people involved in this ugly act.

He said elements involved in the incident would be brought to justice as the provincial government would not tolerate any disrespect to religious places of any faith.

Related Topics

Attack Chief Minister Police Visit Kohat Temple Karak Media All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Sad

Recent Stories

US stocks lower at start of last session of rocky ..

9 seconds ago

S&IT Deptt to open model lab in each school of Moh ..

10 seconds ago

Qadri urges ulema, educational institutions to pla ..

12 seconds ago

PTI leader hopes for new era of development in new ..

13 seconds ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown ..

4 minutes ago

NHMP provides safe, sound journey on motorways, hi ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.