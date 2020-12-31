IGP KP vows to arrest all culprits involved in attack on Hindu temple

Inspector General of Police, Khyber Pakthunkhwa Sanullah Abbasi Thursday gave assurance that all culprits involved in attack on Hindu Samadhi (temple) in Teri village of district Karak would be arrested

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police, Khyber Pakthunkhwa Sanullah Abbasi Thursday gave assurance that all culprits involved in attack on Hindu Samadhi (temple) in Teri village of district Karak would be arrested.

He expressed these views during a visit to Hindu Samadhi, which was torched by an angry mob on Wednesday. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Kohat, Tayyab Hafeez Cheema and Commissioner Kohat, Syed Jabbar Shah was also present on this occasion. The IGP inspected every section of the temple damaged due to sabotage.

Talking to media, the IGP said that protection of worship places of minorities would be made ensured at every cost and foolproof security steps would be taken in this regard.

He said police had arrested 30 culprits involved in this ugly incident so far, adding that more than 350 people booked under anti-terrorism section.

He said police was identifying and tracing culprits from video footage and clops capturing attack on the Hindu worship place.

The provincial police chief said that culprits involved in this incident would be not spared. He said those culprits involved were booked under anti-terrorism and other major charges. He assured that all culprits would be brought to justice and given exemplary punishment.

The IGP said that basic rights of the minorities as enshrined in the constitution would fully be safeguarded at all costs.

The IGP maintained that minorities were enjoying equal religious, political and social rights and vowed that all possible security steps would be taken for protection of their due rights and religious places.

He said that minorities would be provided peaceful atmosphere so as to continue their positive play role in prosperity and development of the country.

Talking to APP on this sad incident, Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information, Kamran Bangash strongly condemned an attempt by angry mob to demolish Hindu temple in Teri village of district Karak.

He said whole Khhber Pakthtunkhwa was saddened over attack on Hindu temple as people believe in interfaith harmony.

Kamran Bangash said that extremist elements would be dealt with iron hands and would be brought to justice.

He said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had directed to take strict action against miscreants involved in the incident.

He said that atmosphere of religious tolerance and mutual coexistence would be maintained at every cost and nobody would be allowed to disturb peace.

The spokesman of the provincial government said that country belongs to all and every step would be taken to ensure safety of worship places.

He said that police had already started action against people involved in this ugly act.

He said elements involved in the incident would be brought to justice as the provincial government would not tolerate any disrespect to religious places of any faith.