IGP KPK Inaugurates Police Post, Stresses Infrastructure Upgrades For Public Safety
Sumaira FH Published May 25, 2025 | 07:30 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) In a significant step towards enhancing law enforcement infrastructure in the province, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zulfiqar Hameed, formally inaugurated the newly constructed Khanspur Police Post in Abbottabad on Sunday.
Speaking on the occasion, IGP Zulfiqar Hameed emphasized the police department’s commitment to public safety, stating that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police is steadfast in its mission to protect the people.
"Efforts are being made to strengthen and activate the police infrastructure to meet growing demands," he said. He further added that with the increasing population, it is imperative to curb crime by constructing new check posts and revamping outdated infrastructure.
The inauguration ceremony was attended by DIG Hazara Nasir Mehmood Satti, DPO Abbottabad Umar Tufail, SSP Traffic Qamar Hayat Khan, and other senior police officers.
Following the formal opening, the IGP inspected the new facility in detail, reviewed the emergency response equipment, and planted a tree on the premises.
During the visit, Regional Police Officer Nasir Mehmood Satti and District Police Officer Umar Tufail briefed the IGP on the strategic importance and operational advantages of the Khanspur Police Post.
Later, IGP Zulfiqar Hameed visited several tourist-related services set up by Abbottabad Police, including the Police Facilitation Center, mobile Police Canteen, and Police Camps. He assessed the facilities, interacted with tourists, and inquired about their experience and satisfaction with the services.
The IGP lauded the efforts of Abbottabad Police for providing timely assistance and support to the public, particularly tourists, and directed officials to ensure that all necessary services are delivered promptly and efficiently.
Recent Stories
Arab Parliament Speaker congratulates Gulf leaders on GCC 44th anniversary
Salem Al Qasimi attends SEA's 3rd graduation ceremony
Over 3,000 runners participate in 'One Run' Community Race
Ministry of Finance organises workshop on government balance sheet preparation i ..
Nahyan bin Mubarak honours winners of ADMAF Awards
Expo Khor Fakkan set to host 4th Mango Festival on June 27
Nahyan bin Mubarak opens Mediclinic Hospitals Cancer Centres Annual Congress in ..
Life Endowment campaign raises AED 115 million by 33,000 contributors in one wee ..
Forbes Middle East launches 'Building the Future Summit' in Abu Dhabi
RTA completes 70% of Umm Suqeim Street Improvement Project
Faya Palaeolandscape advances in its nomination on UNESCO List
Maktoum bin Mohammed issues Decision on Financial Audit Authority’s Central Vi ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IGP KPK inaugurates police post, stresses infrastructure upgrades for public safety51 seconds ago
-
Public participation in ‘Save the Province’ protest will prove PPP’s popularity: Governor Kund ..55 seconds ago
-
Prime suspect arrested within hours after murder and attempted murder incident in Mansehra11 minutes ago
-
Punjab Mother Tongue Bill tabled in the Punjab Assembly11 minutes ago
-
Three days Tablighi Ijtema concludes peacefully in Baffa, Mansehra11 minutes ago
-
Man injures friend11 minutes ago
-
Over 5,000 traffic violations penalized, 1,052 vehicles impounded: ITP11 minutes ago
-
Administration demolishes two multi-story buildings on Warsak Road11 minutes ago
-
03 motorcycles, stolen vehicle recovered during operation11 minutes ago
-
Two hostages recovered in operation against dacoits in Rajanpur21 minutes ago
-
8,000 youth compete to join Pakistan’s tech revolution in Peshawar21 minutes ago
-
IGP Punjab approves Rs 2.55m for healthcare of police employees' children21 minutes ago