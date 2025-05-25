Open Menu

IGP KPK Inaugurates Police Post, Stresses Infrastructure Upgrades For Public Safety

May 25, 2025

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) In a significant step towards enhancing law enforcement infrastructure in the province, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zulfiqar Hameed, formally inaugurated the newly constructed Khanspur Police Post in Abbottabad on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, IGP Zulfiqar Hameed emphasized the police department’s commitment to public safety, stating that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police is steadfast in its mission to protect the people.

"Efforts are being made to strengthen and activate the police infrastructure to meet growing demands," he said. He further added that with the increasing population, it is imperative to curb crime by constructing new check posts and revamping outdated infrastructure.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by DIG Hazara Nasir Mehmood Satti, DPO Abbottabad Umar Tufail, SSP Traffic Qamar Hayat Khan, and other senior police officers.

Following the formal opening, the IGP inspected the new facility in detail, reviewed the emergency response equipment, and planted a tree on the premises.

During the visit, Regional Police Officer Nasir Mehmood Satti and District Police Officer Umar Tufail briefed the IGP on the strategic importance and operational advantages of the Khanspur Police Post.

Later, IGP Zulfiqar Hameed visited several tourist-related services set up by Abbottabad Police, including the Police Facilitation Center, mobile Police Canteen, and Police Camps. He assessed the facilities, interacted with tourists, and inquired about their experience and satisfaction with the services.

The IGP lauded the efforts of Abbottabad Police for providing timely assistance and support to the public, particularly tourists, and directed officials to ensure that all necessary services are delivered promptly and efficiently.

