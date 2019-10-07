IGP lauds Charsadda Police for solving murder case of orphan boy in quick time

Khyber Pakhtunkwa Inspector General Police (IGP) Dr Naeem Khan Monday appreciated Charsadda Police for solving murder mystery of 13-year old orphan child within a few hours

The boy body was found in sugarcane fields near his house on Saturday.

According to his mother, he went to work in fields but did not returned home.

The IGP said effective policing requires the support and willing co-operation of the public. "Public confidence in the police is closely related to officers' attitudes and behavior towards the public" , he said.

Police said that they reached the killer, using information gathered from suspect's mobile data.

Locals of area and his family appreciated swift action to arrest the killer and demanded strict action against him.