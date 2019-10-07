UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IGP Lauds Charsadda Police For Solving Murder Case Of Orphan Boy In Quick Time

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 06:19 PM

IGP lauds Charsadda Police for solving murder case of orphan boy in quick time

Khyber Pakhtunkwa Inspector General Police (IGP) Dr Naeem Khan Monday appreciated Charsadda Police for solving murder mystery of 13-year old orphan child within a few hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkwa Inspector General Police (IGP) Dr Naeem Khan Monday appreciated Charsadda Police for solving murder mystery of 13-year old orphan child within a few hours.

The boy body was found in sugarcane fields near his house on Saturday.

According to his mother, he went to work in fields but did not returned home.

The IGP said effective policing requires the support and willing co-operation of the public. "Public confidence in the police is closely related to officers' attitudes and behavior towards the public" , he said.

Police said that they reached the killer, using information gathered from suspect's mobile data.

Locals of area and his family appreciated swift action to arrest the killer and demanded strict action against him.

Related Topics

Murder Police Mobile Charsadda Family From

Recent Stories

6 arrested, handcarts taken into possession in ope ..

1 minute ago

Property tax: Islamabad High Court suspends notifi ..

1 minute ago

Lahore High Court places service of two D&SJs at f ..

1 minute ago

Health minister visits Holy Family OPD for dengue ..

1 minute ago

S. Korean Prime Minister to Travel to Japanese Emp ..

5 minutes ago

US to Deploy Record 20,000 Soldiers to Europe for ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.