IGP lauds entire force for brilliant performance during protests

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Qazi Jamil ur Rehman Friday lauded the entire Islamabad police force for demonstrating brilliant performance during protests of religious party's workers in the city.

He made this appreciation while presiding over a meeting held here to review law and order situation in the city. The meeting was attended among others by DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar, DIG (Headquarters) Kamran Adil, AIG (Special Branch) Muhammad Suleman, SSPs, Additional SP and Zonal SPs. DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar briefed IGP about the steps taken to maintain law and order.

The IGP said the protestors were handled in a professional manners and smooth flow of traffic was ensured in these days. He said the elaborate security arrangements were ensured on the venue of protests and logistic support was provided to security personnel in a smooth manner.

He also appreciated the senior police officials who stood shoulder by shoulder with their jawans and succeeded to disperse the protestors.

The public has also appreciated Islamabad police for handling the mobs through professional approach and clearing all obstructed areas without any loss, the IGP added.

The Islamabad police chief lauded the performance of entire force and said that police officials and jawans worked as a team and accomplished all assigned responsibilities in a professional manner and through proper planning.

He hoped that Islamabad police would continue work with dedication in future to ensue protection to the lives and property of the citizens in an efficient manner.

Moreover, the IGP directed for fool proof security arrangements during the holy month of Ramadan. He asked police officers to have Sehr and Iftar meals with their subordinates and keep their morale high.

He also asked to ensure implementation on SOPs issued by the government to prevent coronavirus and brief the citizens about the precautionary measures. He directed to launch joint search operations with Rawalpindi police and ensure arrests of suspects.