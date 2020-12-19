IGP lauds legal team for effective performance in Major Laraiab Murder case

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar on Saturday appreciated police legal team for their effective performance in Major Laraib murder case and ensuring punishment as per law to those involved in this crime

IGP Islamabad directed Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) (Legal) Azhar Hussain Shah to constitute legal police team comprising professional officers to pursue murder case of Major Laraib who was shot dead by unidentified culprits in November last year while sitting in a part at sector G-10.

Following the incident, Karachi Company police registered a case (465/2019) under sections 302/397/411 and PPC 34 and started investigation into the matter, a police spokesperson said on Saturday IGP Islamabad took notice of the incident and constituted two police teams under supervision of Deputy Inspector General (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed including Superintendent of Police (SP) (Saddar), SP (Investigation) and other police officials to trace the culprits.

The teams used modern investigation techniques and succeeded to arrest two accused Bait Ullah and Gul Siddique within a month.

Under the orders of IGP to prepare a case ensuring punishment as per law to those involved in this crime, DSP (Legal) constituted a team under his own supervision including Muhammad Javed (Naib- Court), Assistant Sub-Inspectors Javed Atta and Mujahid which prepared a strong case under the relevant sections of PPC with supporting evidences to bring culprits to task for the heinous crime.

Additional Session Judge Muhammad Ali Warraich awarded death sentence to main accused Bait Ullah along with two-year imprisonment, fine amounting Rs. 5,00,000 and compensation of Rs. 5,00,000 to be paid to the heir of the deceased.

The judge also awarded life time imprisonment along with fine amounting Rs. 5,00,000 to the second accused Gul Siddique and ordered to pay compensation amounting Rs. 5,00,000 to the heir of the deceased.

IGP Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar has appreciated the performance of all members of police team and announced to award cash prizes and commendation certificates for them.

Their professional attitude led to the decision of the case within one year and punishment to the perpetrators of this heinous crime, he said.