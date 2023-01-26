IGP lauds performance of anti-riots force

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has praised the officers and personnel of the anti-riots force over their diligent performance of duties

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has praised the officers and personnel of the anti-riots force over their diligent performance of duties.

Reserve Inspector Raza Zakar and Sub-Inspector Ehsan-ul-Haq posted at the Lahore High Court were invited to the IG Office and were given certificates of appreciation.

The IGP also announced giving commendation certificate to SP Anti-Riots Sajid Hussain Khokhar for excellent supervision of the force.

He said that the officers and personnel who perform well during duty were a valuable asset to the department and such hardworking, competent and dutiful officers and officials would be encouraged in future also.

He directed that the officers posted on the security duty of Lahore High Court should ensure performance of their duties with diligence and spare no effort to provide all possible facilities to the citizens along with security during duty.