IGP lauds performance of officials on cricket matches

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan on Monday appreciated performance of policemen during Pakistan and West Indies International ODI Cricket Series in Multan.

The IG commended officials and said policemen performed good security duty, adding that officials provided all possible facilities and assistance to players, match officials and people.

He said traffic teams, special branch, CTD and other departments had also been on high alert to provide a conducive environment to people to enjoy cricket matches.

The IG said providing special assistance and guidance to citizens was an excellent exampleof the community policing.