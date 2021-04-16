IGP lauds performance of policemen for boldly standing up in critical time

Inspector General of Police Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman has lauded the performance of policemen for boldly standing up to the violent mobs

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th April, 2021)



He said that policemen and officials are our heroes who acted in a gallant manner and maintained law and order despite getting injured by violent mob.

The IGP conducted visit of various hospitals of Rawalpindi along with RPO and appreciated the bravery and performance of policemen.

He presented the flower bouquets to the policemen being treated in hospitals and prayed for their early recovery.

The IGP said that Islamabad and Rawalpindi police are ensuring joint crackdown against criminal elements and no one would be allowed to disturb law and order situation. He saluted to those policemen who ensured protection to the lives and property of the citizens despite getting injured and said that efforts would remain continue for safety of people.