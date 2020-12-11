UrduPoint.com
IGP Lauds Peshawar Police For Identifying, Nabbing Killer Of 7-yr Old Child

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 06:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sanaullah Abbasi Friday appreciated Peshawar police over successfully identifying and apprehending the accused who brutally killed a 7-year old girl in Badhaber village near here and later burnt the body.

In a ceremony held here at Central Police Office to distribute cash prizes and commendation certificates among police officials, he deplored that it was a very unfortunate incident of killing, adding that Peshawar police took the incident of blind murder case as a challenge and in a very short span of time successfully identified and arrested the alleged killer. It was a test of KP police's abilities, he remarked.

The police chief said that people were having great expectations from the police and after hectic efforts and investigation on scientific grounds the police team traced out the accused involved in the heinous crime.

Later, he gave cash prizes to SSP Peshawar Mansoor Aman, SSP Investigation Nowsher Khan, SP Cantt Waqar Ahmad, SDPO Badhaber Riaz Khalil and SDPO Gulbahar Luqmand Khan.

The IGP handed over cash prizes and commendation certificates to SHO Badhaber Ejazullah, SHO Khazana Ejaz Nabi, SHO Machni Gate Abid Wazir, Sub-Inspector Arif, Incharge DSP Zahoor ur Rehman and SHO Bara district Khyber Akbar Khan Afridi.

