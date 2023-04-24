IGP lauds police for ensuring foolproof security on Eid

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon on Monday praised the Police for their foolproof security measures during Eid-ul-Fitr and for their excellent performance in this regard.

He said I strongly hope that the continuity of the ongoing security measures will be made more effective and coordinated by the police with all their professional skills and experience, according to a news release.

Memon also appreciated the joint strategy and performance of Pakistan Rangers Sindh and other law enforcing agencies in effectively controlling the law and order situation on the three days of Eid-ul-Fitr.