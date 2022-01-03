UrduPoint.com

IGP Lauds Police Over Recovery Of 14-month-old Abducted Child

Muhammad Irfan Published January 03, 2022 | 07:23 PM

IGP lauds police over recovery of 14-month-old abducted child

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that safe recovery of an abducted 14-month-old child of an overseas Pakistani is a great achievement of the Punjab Police

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that safe recovery of an abducted 14-month-old child of an overseas Pakistani is a great achievement of the Punjab Police.

He directed the regional police officers (RPOs) and district police officer (DPOs) to take solid steps for arrest of culprits involved in such cases.

He issued the instructions to officers concerned during a video-link meeting of Sargodha region at the Central Police Office on Monday.

The meeting was informed that a 14-month-old child was abducted during a dacoity in Khushab and the police later on busted a dangerous gang and recovered the child safely.

RPO Sargodha and DPO Khushab told the meeting the kidnappers had demanded Rs100 million ransom from the parents who are based in South Africa currently. The Khushab police traced the accused and arrested them from Attock within 48 hours.

The IGP announced giving certificates of appreciation and cash prizes to the police officers over their excellent performance.

