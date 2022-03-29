UrduPoint.com

IGP Lauds Police Performance During Public Gatherings

Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2022 | 04:35 PM

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Ahsan Younas on Tuesday lauded performance of Islamabad Police, Rangers, frontier constabulary, Punjab and KP police for maintaining law and order during public gatherings of various political parties

"Due to extra ordinary security arrangements, no untoward incident took place in the capital and its suburbs despite huge public gatherings," he said in a statement issued here. The capital police chief along with other senior police officers as well as Chief Commissioner Islamabad Amir Ahmed Ali remained present on roads and monitored the duty of cops. They also boosted up the moral of the subordinates.

He and other officers reviewed the security arrangements in the Jalsa Grounds where police have installed walk through gates for body search of the participants.

There was a close coordination between police and district administration.

Capital Police chief said the Islamabad traffic police have made extraordinary arrangements to ease the traffic flow. All the entry and exit points of city were opened whereas extra police force was deployed to keep an eye on the suspicious elements.All political gatherings were thoroughly monitored by drones and safe city cameras, he maintained.

He said Islamabad had been divided into three zones and DIGs were heading the security staff.

He said police are fully prepared to maintain law and order during upcoming public gatherings of different political parties.

Islamabad police chief Muhammad Ahsan Younas reiterated that Islamabad police is committed to serve the people and to secure the city.

