IGP Lauds Police Sacrifices For Peace In Swat

Muhammad Irfan Published April 23, 2025 | 10:59 PM

Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zulfiqar Hameed, has commended the sacrifices made by the police force in restoring peace to the Malakand Division, especially in Swat

Speaking at a police darbar held at Javed Iqbal Shaheed Police Lines, he paid tribute to the martyrs and their families, noting their role in overcoming terrorism in the region.

The event was attended by a large number of police officers and personnel from across the Malakand Region, including RPO Malakand Sher Akbar Khan and DPOs from Swat, Dir, Chitral, Bajaur, and Buner. The IGP urged officers to practice proactive policing, eliminate crimes before they arise, and serve with honesty and dedication.

He assured the force that police welfare remains a top priority. Discussions with the government are ongoing to raise salaries, and he expressed hope that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police will soon receive pay equal to their counterparts in Punjab. He also announced plans to address the force's manpower shortage through new recruitment and training of existing cadets.

During the darbar, officers highlighted their concerns, especially regarding promotions. The IGP issued immediate directives on some complaints and announced Rs.

2 million in medical aid for the children of a police constable.

The IGP declared the upgradation of the Police Training school in Swat to college status, which will now offer lower-level courses, reducing the need for personnel to travel to Hangu for training.

He also ordered the establishment of fitness gyms in all police lines across the Malakand Division.

Additionally, Zulfiqar Hameed shared that a contract with the country’s largest hospital has been signed to provide artificial limbs to police officers injured in the line of duty. Several officers and personnel were also awarded commendation certificates and cash prizes for exceptional performance.

Earlier, the IGP inaugurated a new Police Martyrs’ Monument at Police Lines Kabal, pledging continued support to the families of fallen officers and presenting gifts to their children.

In meetings with the Public Liaison Committee and Dispute Resolution Council members, he praised their voluntary efforts to help resolve community issues.

The visit concluded with a high-level review meeting of the region’s law and order situation. Officers were directed to implement robust strategies to tackle terrorism and maintain lasting peace in the region.

