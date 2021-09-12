UrduPoint.com

IGP Lauds Policemen For Holding Peaceful CB Elections

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 08:50 PM

IGP lauds policemen for holding peaceful CB elections

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP), Moazzam Jah Ansari has expressed satisfaction over security arrangements for cantonment board elections and lauded police personnel for holding peaceful polling in seven districts.

He visited various polling stations and inspected security measures for Cantonment Board's polling. Accompanied by Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Abbas Ahsan, the IGP met with deputed staff in the polling stations and asked for security measures taken in the voting process.

He was informed that foolproof security arrangements have been taken for voters and polling staff.

Police set up walk through gates on all 27 polling stations for safety purposes and bomb disposal squads and snipers were deployed on buildings adjacent to polling stations.

The IGP expressed satisfaction over the security arrangements for holding of Cantonment Board's elections and appreciated the policemen for performing their duty in professional manners.

He also thanked other security agencies for maintaining the best coordination during the electoral process.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police All Best

Recent Stories

We are committed to raising capable generations of ..

We are committed to raising capable generations of young female leaders in UAE: ..

36 minutes ago
 Sahab Smart Solutions honoured at Global Business ..

Sahab Smart Solutions honoured at Global Business Outlook 2021 Award

36 minutes ago
 UAE Pro League announces monthly awards nominees f ..

UAE Pro League announces monthly awards nominees for August

51 minutes ago

Egyptian capital receives Sharjah Book Authority’s message for the world

1 hour ago
 DEWA wins 11 trophies at Globee Business Awards

DEWA wins 11 trophies at Globee Business Awards

1 hour ago
 Air Arabia resumes direct flights to KSA

Air Arabia resumes direct flights to KSA

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.