IGP lauds resistance of SSU commandos against terrorist attack on KPO

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon on Thursday said the courageous resistance of Special Security Unit (SSU) officers and personnel in the terrorist attack on the Karachi Police Office was commendable.

During his visit to the SSU headquarters and meeting with officers and personnel of SSU, he said the attack was repulsed due to the systematic and timely action of SSU.

The Sindh Police chief said, "I also applaud the resistance of the police officials who were martyred in the attack. We cannot forget the eternal sacrifices of our martyrs." Later, the IGP Sindh shook hands with the police officers and personnel individually who participated in the operation against the terrorist attack.

Additional IGP Karachi Javed Alam Odho, DIGP Finance, DIGP Security, AIGP Operations Sindh and AIGP Logistics Sindh were also present on the occasion.