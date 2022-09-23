UrduPoint.com

IGP Lauds Service Of Police Force Against Militancy

Faizan Hashmi Published September 23, 2022 | 05:50 PM

IGP lauds service of police force against militancy

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Moazzam Jah Ansari on Friday lauded the service of police force against militancy and said that their sacrifices in line of duty would always be remembered.

He was addressing the 13th passing out parade in Police Training School (PTS) Swabi as a Chief Guest.

Deputy IGP KP, Feroz Shah, Regional Police Officer, Muhammad Ali Gandapur, District Police Officer, Muhammad Shoaib and local elites also attended the passing out ceremony.

IGP said that KP police force has written a new history by their dedication, professionalism and unflinching resolve.

He said that sacrifices of police against militancy and maintaining peace would not go vain and always be remembered.

He also appreciated the administration of training school for grooming and capacity building of cadets.

He also laid floral wreath on martyrs' monument and visited firing range.

On the occasion, cadets exhibited their skills in different events of firing, martial arts, camouflage and concealment skills and standing fire control.

Related Topics

Firing Fire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Martyrs Shaheed Swabi Muhammad Ali

Recent Stories

We got our hands on the new HUAWEI nova Y70 and th ..

We got our hands on the new HUAWEI nova Y70 and this is why we think it is a bea ..

3 minutes ago
 US President vows to continue helping Pakistan in ..

US President vows to continue helping Pakistan in coping with devastating floods

58 minutes ago
 Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan, Shikhare get engag ..

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan, Shikhare get engaged

1 hour ago
 Sindh govt releases wheat quota to flour Mills

Sindh govt releases wheat quota to flour Mills

1 hour ago
 OIC Special Envoy for Afganistan meets with the US ..

OIC Special Envoy for Afganistan meets with the US Special Representative for Af ..

2 hours ago
 PM makes urgent debt relief appeal for rehabilitat ..

PM makes urgent debt relief appeal for rehabilitation of flood-affected people

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.