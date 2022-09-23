IGP lauds service of police force against militancy

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Moazzam Jah Ansari on Friday lauded the service of police force against militancy and said that their sacrifices in line of duty would always be remembered.

He was addressing the 13th passing out parade in Police Training School (PTS) Swabi as a Chief Guest.

Deputy IGP KP, Feroz Shah, Regional Police Officer, Muhammad Ali Gandapur, District Police Officer, Muhammad Shoaib and local elites also attended the passing out ceremony.

IGP said that KP police force has written a new history by their dedication, professionalism and unflinching resolve.

He said that sacrifices of police against militancy and maintaining peace would not go vain and always be remembered.

He also appreciated the administration of training school for grooming and capacity building of cadets.

He also laid floral wreath on martyrs' monument and visited firing range.

On the occasion, cadets exhibited their skills in different events of firing, martial arts, camouflage and concealment skills and standing fire control.