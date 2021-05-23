UrduPoint.com
IGP Lauds Ulema Role For Promoting Brotherhood

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 01:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police, Islamabad, Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman has lauded the role of Ulema for promoting interfaith harmony and brotherhood among the masses.

The way in which Ulema assisted the Islamabad Police in ensuring the implementation of coronavirus SOPs at mosques during the month of Ramazan was commendable, said Rehman.

In a meeting with Ruet-e-Hilal Committee (RHC) Chairman Abdul Khabir Azad here on Sunday who was accompanied by Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz, the IGP sought religious scholars' role to promote peace and tolerance in the society to reduce crime rate.

Azad assured the IGP of all possible cooperation in that regard as well as resolving other issues for maintaining peaceful atmosphere in the Federal capital.

He paid tribute to the martyrs of Islamabad Police who sacrificed their lives in securing the lives and properties of citizens.

