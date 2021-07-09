IGP, law minister discuss implementation of anti-rape, other laws

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad along with senior police officers Friday met Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Dr Muhammad Farogh Naseem to discuss implementation of anti-rape and other laws pertaining to protection of women and children

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad along with senior police officers Friday met Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Dr Muhammad Farogh Naseem to discuss implementation of anti-rape and other laws pertaining to protection of women and children.

Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice Barrister Maleeka Bokhari was also present in the meeting, said a press release.

On Wednesday, the law ministry also in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 7 of the Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) Ordinance, 2020, designated the prosecutor general and deputy district public prosecutors of Punjab as prosecutor general and special prosecutors respectively for prosecution of the schedule offences in their respective jurisdictions in accordance with the provision of the said ordinance.

The designation of 112 prosecutor general and deputy district public prosecutors would ensure immediate justice for the affected women and children and provide them legal assistance.