IGP listens public complaints during 'khuli kutcheri'

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas listened public complaints during a khuli kutcheri (Open Court) on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas listened public complaints during a khuli kutcheri (Open Court) on Thursday.

He directed the officers concerned to resolve issues on priority and report him.

The IGP directed all zonal officers to intensified crackdown against land grabbers. "No one would be allowed to grab property of any citizen" he added.

Islamabad police chief said it was our prime responsibility to provide protection to the lives and property of the citizens and resolve their problems on purely merit basis.

He said citizens at `Open Court' should behave in a respectful manner to build their trust on police force.

He said positive image of policemen should be ensured by adopting unbiased approach towards public.

The IGP hoped that the interaction during `open kutcheries' would help promote friendly policing.