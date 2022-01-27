UrduPoint.com

IGP Listens Public Complaints During 'khuli Kutcheri'

Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2022 | 07:24 PM

IGP listens public complaints during 'khuli kutcheri'

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas listened public complaints during a khuli kutcheri (Open Court) on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas listened public complaints during a khuli kutcheri (Open Court) on Thursday.

He directed the officers concerned to resolve issues on priority and report him.

The IGP directed all zonal officers to intensified crackdown against land grabbers. "No one would be allowed to grab property of any citizen" he added.

Islamabad police chief said it was our prime responsibility to provide protection to the lives and property of the citizens and resolve their problems on purely merit basis.

He said citizens at `Open Court' should behave in a respectful manner to build their trust on police force.

He said positive image of policemen should be ensured by adopting unbiased approach towards public.

The IGP hoped that the interaction during `open kutcheries' would help promote friendly policing.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police All Merit Packaging Limited Court

Recent Stories

PSL 2022 Match 01 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans ..

PSL 2022 Match 01 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans, Live Score, History, Who Wil ..

23 minutes ago
 Senate to resume business on Friday

Senate to resume business on Friday

31 seconds ago
 FESCO issues shutdown schedule

FESCO issues shutdown schedule

32 seconds ago
 2nd Fed Rated Abdul Saleem Memorial All Pakistan C ..

2nd Fed Rated Abdul Saleem Memorial All Pakistan Chess will start from Jan 29: U ..

34 seconds ago
 US GDP Grew 5.7% in 2021 after 6.9% Jump in Q4 - C ..

US GDP Grew 5.7% in 2021 after 6.9% Jump in Q4 - Commerce Dept.

36 seconds ago
 VETS to launch awareness campaign against pollutio ..

VETS to launch awareness campaign against pollution

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>