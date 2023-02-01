UrduPoint.com

IGP Listens To Citizens' Complaints At Complaint Center 1787

Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2023 | 12:01 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Tuesday listened to the phone calls based on the complaints of citizens at the IGP Complaint Center 1787 and issued orders to the concerned RPOs on the spot for their redressal.

The IG Punjab suspended SHO Khaddian and issued a show cause notice to DSP for the delay in registration of case of motorcycle theft on the application of Naeem, a citizen of Kasur.

He directed RPO Sheikhupura to take every possible steps to recover the motorcycle of the citizen.

Dr. Usman Anwar suspended SHO Millat Town Faisalabad for the faulty investigation of the murder case and issued a show cause notice to the DSP and also directed the RPO Faisalabad to conduct the investigation of the case under his own supervision to arrest and punish the responsible persons.

He suspended SHO Yousufwala and issued a show cause notice to DSP for improper investigation of the dacoity case and discourteous behavior with plaintiff of case in Yousufwala police station.

He ordered RPO Sahiwal to conduct the investigation of the dacoity and murder case in police station Hujra Shah Mukeem under his supervision and punish those responsible for negligence and non-cooperation with plaintiff of case after the inquiry and send the report within a week.

The IG Punjab suspended SHO Sadar Hasilpur and issued a show cause notice to DSP for delay in registering solar panel theft case on the application of school Headmaster namely Tariq.

He issued these instructions while talking to the officers and staff during his visit to the 1787 Complaint Management System in the Central Police Office.

On this occasion, the IG Punjab said that he would personally listen to the calls of the citizens in 1787 center for redressal of serious and important complaints to ensure prompt provision of police services to the citizens and transparency of the police system.

He said that it should be kept in mind that the problems of the citizens would be solved on 100 percent merit and the officers who did not resolve the problems of the citizens, exceeded their powers and neglected their duties would not only face departmental action but also they would not have any right to remain in field posting.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that the main objective of 1787 Complaint Center was to provide immediate relief to the citizens, so departmental action would not be delayed against any officer or official who showed delay in taking action on the complaints sent from 1787.

The IG Punjab while directing the officers said that effective supervision should be done to improve the performance of 1787 complaint management system as well as ensure prompt police response to citizens' complaints.

He said that all the complaints received at 1787 should be followed up until the complainant was satisfied.

