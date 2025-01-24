IGP listens to problems of police personnel, their families, issues relief orders

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar met with police personnel and their families at the Central Police Office, here on Friday.

During the meeting, the IG Punjab listened to their problems and issued directives for their immediate relief.

According to the details, he directed the AIG Welfare to provide financial medical assistance to ASI Aman Ullah upon his request. Similarly, he instructed the DPO Sheikhupura to provide relief on the request of the widow of the late constable Shabbir Hussain.

For Sub-Inspector Muhammad Azam’s promotion request, the IG Punjab directed DIG Establishment-I to take action, while orders for relief were issued to DPO Chiniot regarding constable Nazar Hayat’s application.

Additionally, for the request of retired DSP Rana Naveed Mumtaz, Dr Usman Anwar instructed DIG Establishment-II to ensure relief.

He also issued directives on other applications related to discipline, administration, promotions and welfare matters.