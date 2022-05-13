IGP marked 4 complaints to Internal Accountability Unit

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas Friday marked four complaints to Internal Accountability Unit (IAU) for transparent inquiry received from citizens during an open court against police personnel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas Friday marked four complaints to Internal Accountability Unit (IAU) for transparent inquiry received from citizens during an open court against police personnel.

The IGP held 'khuli kacheri' (open court) at central police office to listen the public complaints as well as issues related to police officials. 17 citizens and police officials attended the meeting.

Islamabad police chief marked several applications of the citizens to the concerned officers and directed them to resolve on a given time frame and submit a report within a time frame.

While listening to police officials' issues, the IGP granted Rs. 25,000 from a welfare fund for injured personnel for medical expenses.

Muhammad Ahsan Younas strictly directed all zonal officers to listen to public complaints and resolve them purely on merit. "No laxity will be tolerated in this regard" he added.

The police chief emphasized that matters related to public grievances should be resolved on priority basis and on merit. "We are public servants and to secure the life and property of the citizens is our foremost priority" the IGP maintained.

He further stated that a massive campaign against drug menace and land grabbers was on full swing.

The IGP directed all the police officials to adopt courteous attitude with the complainants visiting police stations and accomplish their responsibilities in a professional manner.