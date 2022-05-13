UrduPoint.com

IGP Marked 4 Complaints To Internal Accountability Unit

Umer Jamshaid Published May 13, 2022 | 07:54 PM

IGP marked 4 complaints to Internal Accountability Unit

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas Friday marked four complaints to Internal Accountability Unit (IAU) for transparent inquiry received from citizens during an open court against police personnel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas Friday marked four complaints to Internal Accountability Unit (IAU) for transparent inquiry received from citizens during an open court against police personnel.

The IGP held 'khuli kacheri' (open court) at central police office to listen the public complaints as well as issues related to police officials. 17 citizens and police officials attended the meeting.

Islamabad police chief marked several applications of the citizens to the concerned officers and directed them to resolve on a given time frame and submit a report within a time frame.

While listening to police officials' issues, the IGP granted Rs. 25,000 from a welfare fund for injured personnel for medical expenses.

Muhammad Ahsan Younas strictly directed all zonal officers to listen to public complaints and resolve them purely on merit. "No laxity will be tolerated in this regard" he added.

The police chief emphasized that matters related to public grievances should be resolved on priority basis and on merit. "We are public servants and to secure the life and property of the citizens is our foremost priority" the IGP maintained.

He further stated that a massive campaign against drug menace and land grabbers was on full swing.

The IGP directed all the police officials to adopt courteous attitude with the complainants visiting police stations and accomplish their responsibilities in a professional manner.

Related Topics

Injured Islamabad Police All From Merit Packaging Limited Court

Recent Stories

Federal Minister for Commerce vows to extend suppo ..

Federal Minister for Commerce vows to extend support to textile industry

5 minutes ago
 50% hospitalised Covid patients continue to suffer ..

50% hospitalised Covid patients continue to suffer after 2 years: Lancet

5 minutes ago
 China's Mars rover finds water evidence on the red ..

China's Mars rover finds water evidence on the red planet: study

5 minutes ago
 Russia to Present UNSC With New Evidence on US Mil ..

Russia to Present UNSC With New Evidence on US Military Bio Activity in Ukraine ..

5 minutes ago
 US Ambassador Says Vital to Keep Russia Mission Op ..

US Ambassador Says Vital to Keep Russia Mission Open Despite 'Not Overly Friendl ..

10 minutes ago
 Senior BAP leaders call on former CM Balochistan J ..

Senior BAP leaders call on former CM Balochistan Jam Kamal

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.