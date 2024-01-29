IGP meets delegation of private welfare organization

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar met a delegation of a private welfare organization at the Central Police Office, here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar met a delegation of a private welfare organization at the Central Police Office, here on Monday.

The delegation from Okara, led by Rana Muhammad Imran, included female students receiving training in entrepreneurship and business start-up. On behalf of the private welfare organization (Crystal View), the head of the delegation invited the Punjab Police Women Cricket Team for a fund raising cricket match for start-up trainings.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar directed DPO Okara to organize a women's cricket match with the student team.

He said that the private organization has also conducted short courses on business start-up for women in collaboration with Tahaffuz Markaz Okara, through which the students have gained awareness about digital working.

Dr. Usman Anwar directed that steps should be enhanced with regard to the vocational training of women in collaboration with the private organization and Tahaffuz Markaz Okara so that more and more women can receive modern training.

He said that all possible support and assistance is being provided to women, children and transgenders who are facing social problems from the platform of Tahafuz Markaz.