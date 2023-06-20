UrduPoint.com

IGP Meets Family Members Of Late Zill-e-Shah

Muhammad Irfan Published June 20, 2023 | 12:50 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Monday visited the house of late Zill-e-Shah, met his family and inquired about the health of his mother and other family members.

He also mingled with the children, and expressed love and affection.

The IG Punjab while talking to Zill-e-Shah's mother assured her of all possible support. He also assured them of full support in terms of children's education and treatment. All possible steps would be taken with the support of the Punjab government, he added.

It may be mentioned that IG Punjab Usman Anwar was in constant contact with the family of the deceased.

