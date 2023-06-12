UrduPoint.com

IGP Meets Family Of Martyr Dolphin Official Hafiz Nauman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 12, 2023 | 08:09 PM

IGP meets family of martyr Dolphin official Hafiz Nauman

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Monday attended the funeral prayer of Dolphin Official Hafiz Nouman Shaheed at Police Lines Qila Gujar Singh

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Monday attended the funeral prayer of Dolphin Official Hafiz Nouman Shaheed at Police Lines Qila Gujar Singh.

After performing the funeral prayer, he offered Fateha for the elevation of the status of the martyr.

Dr. Usman Anwar also met the family of the martyr and assured them of all possible support.

He said that the sacrifice of Dolphin official Hafiz Nouman Shaheed would not go in vain, adding the killers would be arrested soon and punished severely.

The IG Punjab said that all the needs of the family of Hafiz Nouman Shaheed would be taken care of.

CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamiana, Additional IG Operations Punjab Shehzada Sultan, DIG Investigation Kamran Adil, DIG Operations Imran Kishwar, DIG Establishment Dr.

Inam Waheed, DIG Security Amin Bukhari, SSP Operations, SPs, senior police officers and personnel participated in large numbers while the martyr's father and other family members were also present on the occasion.

The IG Punjab said that the Punjab Police would never forget the unparalleled sacrifice of its brave personnel and the welfare of the family members of martyred official Hafiz Muhammad Nouman would be taken care of.

Dolphin Force official Hafiz Muhammad Nouman was seriously injured along with his colleague Mohsin Yousaf in firing by robbers fifteen days ago.

The IG Punjab had also visited Hafiz Muhammad Nouman who was undergoing treatment in the hospital immediately after the incident.

