IGP Meets Family Of Martyred Cop
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 15, 2024 | 07:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar attended the funeral prayers for martyred police constable Arshad Rauf at Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh here on Sunday.
A ceremonial police guard paid tribute to the martyred officer with a guard of honour.
The IGP met Arshad Rauf's family, including his brothers, and assured them of full cooperation and support. He said Constable Arshad sacrificed his life in the line of duty, and the Punjab Police would never forget his sacrifice.
Earlier, the IGP sought a report from CCPO Lahore about the incident.
