UrduPoint.com

IGP Meets Parliamentary Secretary Bushra Rind

Faizan Hashmi Published October 26, 2022 | 05:10 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Balochistan Abdul Khaliq Sheikh on Wednesday called on Parliamentary Secretary, Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD), Bushra Rind.

Bushra appreciated the efforts of the IGP to improve the law and order situation in the province and hoped that the Balochistan Police would always continue to serve the people.

She also paid tribute to the martyred police officials while remembering their sacrifices.

Balochsitan Awami Party (BAP) leader Muhammad Zayed Rind was present on the occasion.

