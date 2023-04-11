Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

IGP Meets Personnel On Frontline In Katcha Area

Faizan Hashmi Published April 11, 2023 | 12:10 AM

IGP meets personnel on frontline in Katcha Area

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon on Monday announced an allowance of one month basic salary for the police personnel participating in operation against criminals in Katcha Area in district Kashmore.

The IGP made the announcement during his visit to the frontline posts in in operational area of Durrani Mahar Katcha, Kashmore, according to spokesman for Sindh Police.

Sindh Police chief met the Jawans and appreciated their efforts and bravery in fight against dacoits in Kashmore.

He also distributed appreciation certificates amongst police officials operating against the dacoits in Kasmhore. IGP had an Iftar with the Jawans in Kashmore.

Ghulam Nabi Memon also met the families of Police martyrs and distributed gifts amongst them.

Related Topics

Sindh Police Martyrs Shaheed Visit Kashmore Criminals

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash participates in virtual extraordinary ..

Saqr Ghobash participates in virtual extraordinary meeting of Parliamentary Unio ..

13 minutes ago
 UN Asks Employees in Afghanistan to Work From Home ..

UN Asks Employees in Afghanistan to Work From Home for Another 26 Days - Reports

19 minutes ago
 US Taking Doc Leaks 'Very Seriously,' No Excuse fo ..

US Taking Doc Leaks 'Very Seriously,' No Excuse for Presence in Public Domain - ..

19 minutes ago
 Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani condemns t ..

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani condemns terrorist attack in Quetta

19 minutes ago
 1500 cops to be deployed for security during "Youm ..

1500 cops to be deployed for security during "Youm-e-Ali"

19 minutes ago
 Four injured in blast in Quetta

Four injured in blast in Quetta

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.