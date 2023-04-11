IGP meets personnel on frontline in Katcha Area

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon on Monday announced an allowance of one month basic salary for the police personnel participating in operation against criminals in Katcha Area in district Kashmore.

The IGP made the announcement during his visit to the frontline posts in in operational area of Durrani Mahar Katcha, Kashmore, according to spokesman for Sindh Police.

Sindh Police chief met the Jawans and appreciated their efforts and bravery in fight against dacoits in Kashmore.

He also distributed appreciation certificates amongst police officials operating against the dacoits in Kasmhore. IGP had an Iftar with the Jawans in Kashmore.

Ghulam Nabi Memon also met the families of Police martyrs and distributed gifts amongst them.