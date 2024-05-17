IGP meets police employees, issued relief orders

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar met police employees and their families at the Central Police Office here on Friday, listened to their requests and issued orders for immediate provision of relief.

He directed the AIG Admin to provide relief on the recruitment request of the son of Lahore Police's Sub-Inspector Ghulam Mohiyuddin (late). He forwarded the application of driver Constable Zameer Ahmad for assistance in the treatment of his son to DIG Welfare Punjab for processing. On the promotion request of constable Saleem Ahmed, IGP Punjab instructed DIG Establishment II to provide relief on merit.

The IGP directed DIG Welfare to provide relief on the request of financial assistance from the wife of ASI Naseer Ahmed Late.

Ghazi constable Tariq Mehmood's request for provision of Ghazi Medal and commendation certificate has been sent to CCPO Lahore for further action. IGP Punjab forwarded the application of 07 sub-inspectors of Rawalpindi for departmental promotion to DIG Establishment II with direction to provide relief according to merit. He directed SP Operations Cantonment Lahore to take action on the application submitted by ASI Muhammad Aslam. He directed officers to provide relief on all requests and send reports to the Central Police Office. IG Punjab said that the best welfare of police force and their families is the first priority, all supervisory officers provide maximum possible relief to the employees in personal and professional affairs under personal supervision.