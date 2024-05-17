Open Menu

IGP Meets Police Employees, Issued Relief Orders

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 17, 2024 | 07:57 PM

IGP meets police employees, issued relief orders

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar met police employees and their families at the Central Police Office here on Friday, listened to their requests and issued orders for immediate provision of relief

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar met police employees and their families at the Central Police Office here on Friday, listened to their requests and issued orders for immediate provision of relief.

He directed the AIG Admin to provide relief on the recruitment request of the son of Lahore Police's Sub-Inspector Ghulam Mohiyuddin (late). He forwarded the application of driver Constable Zameer Ahmad for assistance in the treatment of his son to DIG Welfare Punjab for processing. On the promotion request of constable Saleem Ahmed, IGP Punjab instructed DIG Establishment II to provide relief on merit.

The IGP directed DIG Welfare to provide relief on the request of financial assistance from the wife of ASI Naseer Ahmed Late.

Ghazi constable Tariq Mehmood's request for provision of Ghazi Medal and commendation certificate has been sent to CCPO Lahore for further action. IGP Punjab forwarded the application of 07 sub-inspectors of Rawalpindi for departmental promotion to DIG Establishment II with direction to provide relief according to merit. He directed SP Operations Cantonment Lahore to take action on the application submitted by ASI Muhammad Aslam. He directed officers to provide relief on all requests and send reports to the Central Police Office. IG Punjab said that the best welfare of police force and their families is the first priority, all supervisory officers provide maximum possible relief to the employees in personal and professional affairs under personal supervision.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Punjab Driver Wife Rawalpindi Ghazi All From Best Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Russia presses offensive into Ukraine

Russia presses offensive into Ukraine

6 minutes ago
 EU warns Microsoft to give Bing AI risk data or fa ..

EU warns Microsoft to give Bing AI risk data or face fine

5 minutes ago
 British HC calls on Punjab governor, discusses pro ..

British HC calls on Punjab governor, discusses promotion of bilateral relations

6 minutes ago
 Unending sufferings of Kashmiri families with over ..

Unending sufferings of Kashmiri families with over 22,000 women widowed, 107,000 ..

6 minutes ago
 Students Councils to promote leadership skills amo ..

Students Councils to promote leadership skills among students: DEO

19 minutes ago
 Comprehensive strategy formed to tackle potential ..

Comprehensive strategy formed to tackle potential monsoon rains in Sanghar: DC

19 minutes ago
IGP awards certificates to CIA, police officers

IGP awards certificates to CIA, police officers

19 minutes ago
 WAPDA chairman reviews construction work at Diamer ..

WAPDA chairman reviews construction work at Diamer Basha Dam, emphasises quality ..

19 minutes ago
 Pakistan beat Turkmenistan to win Central Asian Vo ..

Pakistan beat Turkmenistan to win Central Asian Volleyball championship

37 minutes ago
 Health minister lauds new air ambulance service as ..

Health minister lauds new air ambulance service as 'gift from CM'

36 minutes ago
 Malala Fund welcomes Pakistan’s new plan to addr ..

Malala Fund welcomes Pakistan’s new plan to address its national education cri ..

37 minutes ago
 Balochistan CM congratulates newly elected body of ..

Balochistan CM congratulates newly elected body of AEMEND

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan