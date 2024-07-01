IGP meets police employees, their families

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Monday met with police employees and their families

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Monday met with police employees and their families.

He listened to the requests and applications presented by police employees and issued orders for their relief.

While giving instructions to the officers during the meeting with the employees at the Central Police Office here, Dr. Usman Anwar said that addressing the issues faced by police employees promptly was a top priority, and actions in this regard would continue on a preferential basis. The IGP Punjab directed that all supervisory officers should maintain close contact with the subordinate staff and spare no effort in resolving their personal and departmental issues.

According to the details, the IGP Punjab directed DIG Establishment II to provide relief on the application of Head Constable Baqir Hussain for departmental promotion. He directed the DIG Welfare to provide relief on the request of Constable Muhammad Rashid Shaheed's son, Muhammad Haseeb, regarding admission to Government College.

Upon the request of 12 constables from District Gujranwala to cancel their transfer orders to Punjab Constabulary, IG Punjab instructed DIG Establishment to provide relief after a personal hearing. For the recruitment request on the family claim of Constable Qudratullah’s son, Muhammad Saqlain, the IGP instructed AIG Admin and Security to provide relief on merit.

Similarly, for Driver Constable Babar Hussain's transfer request to District Sheikhupura, the IGP Punjab directed DIG Establishment to provide relief. He issued relief orders on other requests related to discipline, welfare, and professional matters. He emphasized that supervisory officers should personally oversee the provision of relief on the presented requests and send reports to the Central Police Office.