IGP meets police employees, their families at CPO

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that the police force is a family and addressing the issues and challenges faced by each employee and their families is a top priority.

While giving instructions to officers during his meeting with police employees and their families at the Central Police Office on Tuesday, the IGP directed all supervisory officers to maintain close contact with their subordinate staff and to ensure immediate action on their submitted applications, providing relief without any delay.

He listened to their submitted applications, and issued orders for resolving their problems. The IGP instructed the DIG Establishment to provide relief on ASI Muhammad Iqbal's request for transfer from Khanewal to the Training Directorate. Dr Usman directed the DPO Muzaffargarh to provide relief on the request of Sub-Inspector Rana Javed Akhtar (retd) for the departmental recruitment of his daughter.

The IGP directed the DIG Welfare to provide relief on the request of Sub-Inspector Shahid Mahmood (retd) for assistance in medical treatment. On Inspector Muhammad Aslam's request for his son Muhammad Waqas' recruitment under the family claim, the IGP forwarded the request to AIG Admin for relief. The request of Sub-Inspector Tanveer Zaman for assistance in publishing books was forwarded to DIG Welfare for relief. On the request of Head Constable Muhammad Ramzan Shaheed's widow for a house and compensation, the IG Punjab directed the DIG Establishment to provide relief. He also instructed the relevant officers to provide relief on the requests of Constable Altaf Hussain from Sahiwal for financial assistance, leave encashment, and his son's recruitment. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar directed all officers to take timely action on applications and provide maximum relief to the employees and their families.