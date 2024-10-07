Open Menu

IGP Meets Police Employees, Their Families, Issues Relief Orders

Sumaira FH Published October 07, 2024 | 10:47 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that the police force is a family, and the department is committed to taking all necessary measures to address the problems and challenges faced by them. During a meeting at the Central Police Office with police officers and their families here on Monday, the IGP Punjab listened attentively to their concerns and issued immediate directives for resolution.

The IGP instructed the DIG Welfare to take action on a request for assistance regarding the medical treatment of retired Inspector Zahiruddin Babar's son. Dr Usman directed the RPO Gujranwala to provide relief in response to a request from Lady Constable Sameera Ramzan for official residence. Regarding the reinstatement request of former Constable Waqas Ali, IGP issued directions to the RPO Sahiwal.

For the family claim recruitment request from the widow of late Head Constable Zaka Ullah, relief was directed to the AIG Admin.

Additionally, orders were given to the AIG Admin concerning the recruitment of the son of the martyred Constable Muhammad Hanif as a junior clerk. The request for medical assistance from the wife of Constable Muhammad Sadiq, Bashiran Bibi, was also forwarded to the DIG Welfare for relief. Furthermore, a request for official accommodation from the wife of the late Constable Muhammad Arshad was sent to the CCPO Lahore for necessary action.

Dr. Usman emphasised that all officers should provide immediate relief through prompt action on the submitted requests.

