IGP Meets Police Employees, Their Families, Issues Relief Orders
Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2025 | 11:58 PM
Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar met with police employees and their families at the Central Police Office Lahore to address their concerns
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar met with police employees and their families at the Central Police Office Lahore to address their concerns.
During the meeting, he listened to their grievances and issued immediate orders for relief.
According to details, financial assistance was approved for the widow of late ASI Ghulam Mustafa, with directives issued to AIG Welfare. Similarly, on the request of retired Constable Shoukat Din, Additional IG Special Branch was instructed to provide relief. Promotions of SI Muhammad Akram and SI Ghulam Shabbir were also addressed, with Additional IG Punjab tasked with taking action. Sub-Inspector Abrar Hussain's promotion request was forwarded to DIG Establishment-I for resolution.
Further relief measures were ordered for Head Constable Rizwan Shahzad and the sister of martyr Constable Umair Nazir through DIG Establishment-II.
Retired Constable Muhammad Hanif's request was directed to Additional IG Traffic Punjab, while Constable Faisal Manzoor’s concerns were addressed by the CCPO Lahore. Similarly, cook Mehran Ali’s request was assigned to the DPO Sargodha.
Additionally, IG Punjab issued relief orders for the widow of late ASI Zulfiqar Ali via CPO Rawalpindi and for the wife of martyr Constable Nazir Ahmed through DIG IAB. The mother of martyr Constable Qurban Ali also received assurances, with directives issued to the DPO Gujrat.
Dr. Usman Anwar emphasized the police department’s commitment to welfare, administration, promotions, and disciplinary issues, ensuring that the concerns of police employees and their families are addressed on priority.
Recent Stories
British Council to host WOW Pakistan 2025 in Lahore
Nawabzadi Alia Dilawar Khanji calls on AJK President Barrister Sultan
CS orders officials to accelerate efforts to ensure facilities to masses
Ayaz expresses grief over tragic collision of passenger aircraft with military h ..
One dead in Uganda Ebola outbreak: health ministry
Gwadar Shipyard Mega Project essential for country: Chairman Standing Committee ..
No survivors from plane, helicopter collision in Washington
Governor offers condolence on death of Nazim Shahid Gul
NA body reviews several issues regarding education sector
RDA holds special session to promote reading habit among youth
CPO suspends SHO on RPO's orders for torturing elderly man
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif meets Naval Chief
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI lacks democratic mindset: Senator Talal2 minutes ago
-
British Council to host WOW Pakistan 2025 in Lahore4 minutes ago
-
CS orders officials to accelerate efforts to ensure facilities to masses4 minutes ago
-
Ayaz expresses grief over tragic collision of passenger aircraft with military helicopter near Washi ..4 minutes ago
-
Gwadar Shipyard Mega Project essential for country: Chairman Standing Committee on Defense Productio ..8 minutes ago
-
Governor offers condolence on death of Nazim Shahid Gul12 minutes ago
-
NA body reviews several issues regarding education sector12 minutes ago
-
RDA holds special session to promote reading habit among youth12 minutes ago
-
CPO suspends SHO on RPO's orders for torturing elderly man12 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif meets Naval Chief20 minutes ago
-
Dialogue is key to resolving issues: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senator Dr. Afnan Ullah Khan4 minutes ago
-
AJK cabinet decides to celebrate Kashmir solidarity day4 minutes ago