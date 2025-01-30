Open Menu

IGP Meets Police Employees, Their Families, Issues Relief Orders

Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2025 | 11:58 PM

Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar met with police employees and their families at the Central Police Office Lahore to address their concerns

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar met with police employees and their families at the Central Police Office Lahore to address their concerns.

During the meeting, he listened to their grievances and issued immediate orders for relief.

According to details, financial assistance was approved for the widow of late ASI Ghulam Mustafa, with directives issued to AIG Welfare. Similarly, on the request of retired Constable Shoukat Din, Additional IG Special Branch was instructed to provide relief. Promotions of SI Muhammad Akram and SI Ghulam Shabbir were also addressed, with Additional IG Punjab tasked with taking action. Sub-Inspector Abrar Hussain's promotion request was forwarded to DIG Establishment-I for resolution.

Further relief measures were ordered for Head Constable Rizwan Shahzad and the sister of martyr Constable Umair Nazir through DIG Establishment-II.

Retired Constable Muhammad Hanif's request was directed to Additional IG Traffic Punjab, while Constable Faisal Manzoor’s concerns were addressed by the CCPO Lahore. Similarly, cook Mehran Ali’s request was assigned to the DPO Sargodha.

Additionally, IG Punjab issued relief orders for the widow of late ASI Zulfiqar Ali via CPO Rawalpindi and for the wife of martyr Constable Nazir Ahmed through DIG IAB. The mother of martyr Constable Qurban Ali also received assurances, with directives issued to the DPO Gujrat.

Dr. Usman Anwar emphasized the police department’s commitment to welfare, administration, promotions, and disciplinary issues, ensuring that the concerns of police employees and their families are addressed on priority.

