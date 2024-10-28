IGP Meets Police Officials, Their Families, Issues Relief Orders
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 28, 2024 | 10:38 PM
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that the Punjab Police is a family and as its head, the welfare of every member is among his top priorities
During a meeting on Monday at the Central Police Office with police personnel and their families, the IGP directed all supervisory officers to maintain close liaison with the subordinate force and provide necessary relief regarding departmental and personal issues.
Dr Usman listened to the requests presented by police employees and their families, issuing immediate orders for relief. He forwarded the appointment request for the daughter of the late Inspector Israr Hussain to the Managing Director of the Punjab Safe City Authority for relief.
Additionally, the IGP Punjab instructed the AIG Punjab to address the seniority fixation and promotion request of Senior Traffic Warden Maqsood Ahmed. He ordered relief for Sub-Inspector Muhammad Yaqoob concerning his medical assistance request, additionally, he directed the AIG admin to provide relief regarding junior clerk recruitment requests for the children of police personnel who passed away during service. He instructed immediate action on all requests to provide comprehensive relief for employees and their families. He emphasised that supervisory officers must submit detailed reports on the actions taken regarding these requests to the Central Police Office.
