IGP meets police personnel, their families, issues relief orders

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Tuesday said that Punjab Police was a family and as the head of Punjab Police timely resolution of the problems faced by every member of the family and their families was among his priorities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Tuesday said that Punjab Police was a family and as the head of Punjab Police timely resolution of the problems faced by every member of the family and their families was among his priorities.

He said that resolving the issues faced by the force was essential for enhancing their performance, so all the supervisory officers should ensure immediate solution of the problems of the subordinate force.

He expressed these views while meeting the police employees and their families at the Central Police Office. According to the details, IGP listened to the requests of the police employees and issued orders to solve the problems.

The IGP directed the AIG Admin to provide relief to CTD Abdul Qayyum's contract renewal request.

Constable Tariq Shaheed's mother's request for recruitment of grandson on family claim was sent to Admin Branch for immediate action. Dr Usman issued orders to DIG Welfare on the request of Constable Tahir Mubarak's wife for financial support for the treatment of her husband. He directed AIG Admin to provide relief on the request for departmental promotion by Ghazi Traffic Assistant Khalil Ahmed. On the request of Azra Bibi, the wife of Constable Muhammad Aslam Shaheed, for the treatment of her son, the DIG Welfare was directed to provide relief. The IGP Punjab said that the supervisory officers should solve the problems of the families of the subordinate employees and send the reports to the CPO.