Open Menu

IGP Meets Police Personnel, Their Families, Issues Relief Orders

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 22, 2024 | 10:54 PM

IGP meets police personnel, their families, issues relief orders

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Tuesday said that Punjab Police was a family and as the head of Punjab Police timely resolution of the problems faced by every member of the family and their families was among his priorities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Tuesday said that Punjab Police was a family and as the head of Punjab Police timely resolution of the problems faced by every member of the family and their families was among his priorities.

He said that resolving the issues faced by the force was essential for enhancing their performance, so all the supervisory officers should ensure immediate solution of the problems of the subordinate force.

He expressed these views while meeting the police employees and their families at the Central Police Office. According to the details, IGP listened to the requests of the police employees and issued orders to solve the problems.

The IGP directed the AIG Admin to provide relief to CTD Abdul Qayyum's contract renewal request.

Constable Tariq Shaheed's mother's request for recruitment of grandson on family claim was sent to Admin Branch for immediate action. Dr Usman issued orders to DIG Welfare on the request of Constable Tahir Mubarak's wife for financial support for the treatment of her husband. He directed AIG Admin to provide relief on the request for departmental promotion by Ghazi Traffic Assistant Khalil Ahmed. On the request of Azra Bibi, the wife of Constable Muhammad Aslam Shaheed, for the treatment of her son, the DIG Welfare was directed to provide relief. The IGP Punjab said that the supervisory officers should solve the problems of the families of the subordinate employees and send the reports to the CPO.

Related Topics

Resolution Police Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Wife Traffic Ghazi Family All

Recent Stories

Ukraine prosecutor general resigns amid military d ..

Ukraine prosecutor general resigns amid military draft probe

23 seconds ago
 Glasgow confirmed as host city for 2026 Commonweal ..

Glasgow confirmed as host city for 2026 Commonwealth Games

4 minutes ago
 IMF predicts slightly slower global growth in 2024 ..

IMF predicts slightly slower global growth in 2024 and 2025

5 minutes ago
 Celebrated poet, academician Dr. Aslam Ansari pack ..

Celebrated poet, academician Dr. Aslam Ansari packs up

12 minutes ago
 'Dutchman' Hirscher to step out of retirement in S ..

'Dutchman' Hirscher to step out of retirement in Soelden

4 minutes ago
 LHC adjourns hearing of plea regarding harassment ..

LHC adjourns hearing of plea regarding harassment of female students

4 minutes ago
Quaid-e-Azam Trophy to commence from 26 October

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy to commence from 26 October

12 minutes ago
 Conquerors, Strikers record wins in U19 Women’s ..

Conquerors, Strikers record wins in U19 Women’s T20

11 minutes ago
 Uganda fuel truck explosion kills at least 10: off ..

Uganda fuel truck explosion kills at least 10: official

14 seconds ago
 US plans to contribute $20b for Ukraine loan: Yell ..

US plans to contribute $20b for Ukraine loan: Yellen

12 minutes ago
 SPSC declares 87 candidates fit for appointment as ..

SPSC declares 87 candidates fit for appointment as Lecturers

16 seconds ago
 Windfall tax backlash menaces Spain's green energy ..

Windfall tax backlash menaces Spain's green energy sector

18 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan