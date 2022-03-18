UrduPoint.com

IGP Meets Punjab Police Hindu Employees, Felicitates Them On Holi

Faizan Hashmi Published March 18, 2022 | 06:55 PM

IGP meets Punjab Police Hindu employees, felicitates them on Holi

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that officers and personnel belonging to Christian, Hindu and other minority communities are precious asset to the Punjab Police and protection of their rights was one of the priorities of the police

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that officers and personnel belonging to Christian, Hindu and other minority communities are precious asset to the Punjab Police and protection of their rights was one of the priorities of the police.

He said this during a meeting with two Hindu employees of the Punjab Police on the occasion of Holi at the Central Police Office, here on Friday. He felicitated them and presented them gifts and cash prizes.

Talking to constables Hans Raj and Nano Ram, the IGP said that sharing each other's happiness promotes the message of interfaith harmony, peace, love and brotherhood.

He said that all officers and personnel of the police force were like a family and they respect each other's religious values and festivals. He said that all minorities including Hindu community were equal citizens of Pakistan and the Punjab Police were ensuring protection of rights of minorities.

Constable Hans Raj belongs to Rahim Yar Khan district, while Constable Nano Ram is a resident of Bahawalpur. Both constables are serving in the Special Protection Unit of the Punjab Police.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Punjab Minority Rahim Yar Khan Bahawalpur Christian Family All Love

Recent Stories

Jalsa features child with cerebral palsy in rare s ..

Jalsa features child with cerebral palsy in rare sign of inclusivity

30 minutes ago
 Sindh Govt to setup 5 state of art centre for pers ..

Sindh Govt to setup 5 state of art centre for persons with disabilities: CS Sind ..

16 seconds ago
 Farman Mohammad of Peshawar wins Pakistan Day Cycl ..

Farman Mohammad of Peshawar wins Pakistan Day Cycle Race

20 seconds ago
 Football: Europa League quarter-final and semi-fin ..

Football: Europa League quarter-final and semi-final draw

21 seconds ago
 Minister launches BFA's website and mobile app

Minister launches BFA's website and mobile app

23 seconds ago
 Wheat crisis, roti prices should be controlled: Mi ..

Wheat crisis, roti prices should be controlled: Mian Zahid Hussain

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>