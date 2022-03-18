IGP meets Punjab Police Hindu employees, felicitates them on Holi

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that officers and personnel belonging to Christian, Hindu and other minority communities are precious asset to the Punjab Police and protection of their rights was one of the priorities of the police

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that officers and personnel belonging to Christian, Hindu and other minority communities are precious asset to the Punjab Police and protection of their rights was one of the priorities of the police.

He said this during a meeting with two Hindu employees of the Punjab Police on the occasion of Holi at the Central Police Office, here on Friday. He felicitated them and presented them gifts and cash prizes.

Talking to constables Hans Raj and Nano Ram, the IGP said that sharing each other's happiness promotes the message of interfaith harmony, peace, love and brotherhood.

He said that all officers and personnel of the police force were like a family and they respect each other's religious values and festivals. He said that all minorities including Hindu community were equal citizens of Pakistan and the Punjab Police were ensuring protection of rights of minorities.

Constable Hans Raj belongs to Rahim Yar Khan district, while Constable Nano Ram is a resident of Bahawalpur. Both constables are serving in the Special Protection Unit of the Punjab Police.