Open Menu

IGP Meets With Police Employees, Their Families

Umer Jamshaid Published October 01, 2024 | 08:50 PM

IGP meets with police employees, their families

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Tuesday met with police employees and their families at the Central Police Office.

He listened to the problems of police personnel and issued immediate relief orders.

The IG Punjab ordered relief for the family claim concerning the recruitment application of the son of the deceased Head Constable Muhammad Rashid.

Dr. Usman Anwar directed the DIG Establishment-II to provide relief for Constable Nasir Mahmood's transfer request to the Training Directorate. He instructed the Additional IG Punjab to provide relief for the reappointment request of retired Sub-Inspector Qureshi Ejaz Ahmed as Inspector.

He directed the DIG Establishment to address the transfer cancellation request of Constable Muhammad Jamil Ahmed to the Training Branch, as well as Ghazi Constable Muhammad Kausar islam's transfer cancellation request.

Dr. Usman Anwar also issued orders regarding various applications related to discipline, welfare, and administrative matters. He directed that all officers should take prompt action on the submitted requests to provide timely relief. He further stated that addressing the difficulties faced by police employees and their families is a top priority, and every possible support will continue to be provided.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Rashid Nasir Ghazi Family All Top

Recent Stories

Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict

Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict

3 hours ago
 Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets

Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets

4 hours ago
 X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, ..

X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, says PTA Chairman

4 hours ago
 President's Cup to commence from 3 October

President's Cup to commence from 3 October

5 hours ago
 The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the ..

The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the Lead

5 hours ago
 Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell ..

Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell Market in Pakistan

5 hours ago
Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli att ..

Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli attack

7 hours ago
 Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at ho ..

Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at home

7 hours ago
 Driving licenses to be issued to students of colle ..

Driving licenses to be issued to students of colleges, universities

7 hours ago
 United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch ..

United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch Pakistan’s First Climate Ch ..

7 hours ago
 vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineere ..

Vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineered with ZEISS, Premium and Dura ..

7 hours ago
 Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 7 ..

Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 75th founding anniversary

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan