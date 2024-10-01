IGP meets with police employees, their families

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Tuesday met with police employees and their families at the Central Police Office.

He listened to the problems of police personnel and issued immediate relief orders.

The IG Punjab ordered relief for the family claim concerning the recruitment application of the son of the deceased Head Constable Muhammad Rashid.

Dr. Usman Anwar directed the DIG Establishment-II to provide relief for Constable Nasir Mahmood's transfer request to the Training Directorate. He instructed the Additional IG Punjab to provide relief for the reappointment request of retired Sub-Inspector Qureshi Ejaz Ahmed as Inspector.

He directed the DIG Establishment to address the transfer cancellation request of Constable Muhammad Jamil Ahmed to the Training Branch, as well as Ghazi Constable Muhammad Kausar islam's transfer cancellation request.

Dr. Usman Anwar also issued orders regarding various applications related to discipline, welfare, and administrative matters. He directed that all officers should take prompt action on the submitted requests to provide timely relief. He further stated that addressing the difficulties faced by police employees and their families is a top priority, and every possible support will continue to be provided.