IGP Meets With Police Employees, Their Families
Umer Jamshaid Published October 01, 2024 | 08:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Tuesday met with police employees and their families at the Central Police Office.
He listened to the problems of police personnel and issued immediate relief orders.
The IG Punjab ordered relief for the family claim concerning the recruitment application of the son of the deceased Head Constable Muhammad Rashid.
Dr. Usman Anwar directed the DIG Establishment-II to provide relief for Constable Nasir Mahmood's transfer request to the Training Directorate. He instructed the Additional IG Punjab to provide relief for the reappointment request of retired Sub-Inspector Qureshi Ejaz Ahmed as Inspector.
He directed the DIG Establishment to address the transfer cancellation request of Constable Muhammad Jamil Ahmed to the Training Branch, as well as Ghazi Constable Muhammad Kausar islam's transfer cancellation request.
Dr. Usman Anwar also issued orders regarding various applications related to discipline, welfare, and administrative matters. He directed that all officers should take prompt action on the submitted requests to provide timely relief. He further stated that addressing the difficulties faced by police employees and their families is a top priority, and every possible support will continue to be provided.
Recent Stories
Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict
Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets
X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, says PTA Chairman
President's Cup to commence from 3 October
The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the Lead
Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell Market in Pakistan
Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli attack
Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at home
Driving licenses to be issued to students of colleges, universities
United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch Pakistan’s First Climate Ch ..
Vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineered with ZEISS, Premium and Dura ..
Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 75th founding anniversary
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Hot, humid, partly cloudy weather recorded in city3 minutes ago
-
WHO validates trachoma elimination as Pakistan's public health problem22 minutes ago
-
Committee expresses concerns over selection of MPhil, PhD scholars without any methodology22 minutes ago
-
Chairperson BISP urges youth to promote tolerance, critical thinking23 minutes ago
-
Tank Police conduct mock exercise23 minutes ago
-
LHC directs police to expedite submission of pending challans23 minutes ago
-
Pucar-15 helpline received 0.158 mln calls in September23 minutes ago
-
ICT police arrest 15 criminals, drugs and weapons seized32 minutes ago
-
Senate body on Petroleum rejects PMDC privatization32 minutes ago
-
Two gangsters held, valuables and weapons recovered33 minutes ago
-
One killed, 2 other injured in road mishap33 minutes ago
-
PM vows further relief as inflation slows at lowest in last four years in Sept42 minutes ago