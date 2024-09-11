Open Menu

IGP Memon Informs Court About Recruitment Plans In Police Force

Muhammad Irfan Published September 11, 2024 | 12:10 AM

IGP Memon informs court about recruitment plans in police force

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) The Inspector General Sindh Police has acknowledged that the computerized registration of the First Information Reports (FIR) at the police stations across the province is yet to start.

At a hearing at Sindh High Court Hyderabad Circuit Bench on Tuesday the IGP Ghulam Nabi Memon said the Sindh Police had decided to appoint 700 Data Entry Operation for all the police stations in the province.

According to him, a recruitment advertisement in that regard would be floated in around a week. However, he apprised the court that an Information Technology branch already existed in the Sindh Police thanks to which the criminal record of any person could be easily checked.

The IGP also shared statistics of the law graduate officers in the police force, telling that a majority of such legal branch officers were posted in Karachi.But he informed the bench that 143 candidates had recently passed the exam of legal officers.

Memon also told the court that recently they bought 15 mobile vans for Sukkur Range police.He added that the Sindh police would also appointed 2,000 Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASIs) for the investigation wing of the force.

APP/zmb/

