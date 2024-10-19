IGP Motorway Opens New Facilities At Training College
Sumaira FH Published October 19, 2024 | 05:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Motorway Salman Chaudhry visited to the Motorway Police Training College Sheikhupura on Saturday and inaugurated several new facilities including a staff hostel, a library, a computer lab, and a newly-constructed hostel.
He was warmly received by Additional IG Ali Ahmed Sabir Kiani, Commandant Syed Fareed Ali, and DIG Masroor Alam Kolachi.
The IGP Motorway stressed the importance of enhancing professional training for officers to meet international standards. He also launched the college's official website, aiming to modernise the institution’s resources.
Commandant Syed Fareed Ali briefed the IGP on various developmental projects currently underway at the college. The visit concluded with the IG planting a tree on the campus, symbolizing the Motorway Police’s commitment to growth and sustainability.
