UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IGP NH&MP Briefs Senate Committee On Human Rights

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 09:01 PM

IGP NH&MP briefs Senate committee on human rights

Inspector General of Police (IGP) National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP) Kaleem Imam briefed a meeting of the sub-committee of the Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights about the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway rape incident and the phone calls made to the police by the victim and others

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP) Kaleem Imam briefed a meeting of the sub-committee of the Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights about the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway rape incident and the phone calls made to the police by the victim and others.

The meeting was held with Senator Quratul Ain Marri, convener of the Committee, at the S&GAD, Civil Secretariat Lahore, here on Friday. Senator Keshoo Bai also attended the meeting.

The Frontier works Organisation (FWO) also informed the committee about the actions taken against those who did not respond to the calls efficiently.

DIG Operations Punjab Police apprised the committee about the steps taken by the Punjab Police to apprehend the perpetrators of the incident.

The committee discussed multi-pronged strategies to reduce the prevalence of such heinous crimes in society.

Related Topics

Lahore Senate Police Punjab Motorway FWO

Recent Stories

German Minister Urges to Not Question Nord Stream ..

3 minutes ago

Trump's New Sanctions Against Cuba 'Crude Attempt' ..

3 minutes ago

Mayor irks over poor conditions of graveyards

3 minutes ago

Muslim Imams, Non-Muslim priests in Abu Dhabi exem ..

1 hour ago

2 civilians, including 8-year boy, injured in Indi ..

3 minutes ago

Older Muscovites told to stay indoors as virus res ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.