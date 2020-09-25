IGP NH&MP briefs Senate committee on human rights

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Inspector General of Police (IGP) National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP) Kaleem Imam briefed a meeting of the sub-committee of the Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights about the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway rape incident and the phone calls made to the police by the victim and others

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP) Kaleem Imam briefed a meeting of the sub-committee of the Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights about the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway rape incident and the phone calls made to the police by the victim and others.

The meeting was held with Senator Quratul Ain Marri, convener of the Committee, at the S&GAD, Civil Secretariat Lahore, here on Friday. Senator Keshoo Bai also attended the meeting.

The Frontier works Organisation (FWO) also informed the committee about the actions taken against those who did not respond to the calls efficiently.

DIG Operations Punjab Police apprised the committee about the steps taken by the Punjab Police to apprehend the perpetrators of the incident.

The committee discussed multi-pronged strategies to reduce the prevalence of such heinous crimes in society.