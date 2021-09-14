IGP orders action against drug mafia, land grabbers

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Balochistan Muhammad Tahir Rai on Tuesday directed police high ups to launch crackdown on all mafias, including land grabbers, drug dealers and kite dealers.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting on the law and order situation here. The meeting was attended by police high ups including deputy inspector general (DIG), station house officers (SHOs) and others.

On the occasion, IGP Muhammad Tahir Rai directed police officials to take strict action against shooters and sent them behind bars. He also instructed crackdown on the kite sellers and flyers and directed the officials to take strict action against them in accordance with the law.

He said that stationery and all required equipment have been provided to the officials of police station and directed them to ensure immediate and free of cost registration of first information reports (FIRs).

If any official of police station demands money from citizen, the citizen can meet the concerned superintendent of police (SP) or write a confidential letter to the DIG or IG for taking action against that official under departmental legal process, he added.

The IGP said the citizens visiting police station must be treated with polite behavior and make them feel safe during their visit. The citizens can complain to senior officials if an investigating officer asks for money, he said adding ample funds for investigation expenses had already been provided to each police station.

He directed SHOs to remain present in the police station from 3 pm to 6 pm daily for solving public issues.

He said public service was the mission of the police and Balochistan police would serve the people to the fullest in order to root out crime and make the province safe.