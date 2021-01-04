UrduPoint.com
IGP Orders Action Against Land-grabbers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 07:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani has said that non-discriminatory action against thugs and land mafia would be taken and zero tolerance would be observed in this regard.

He said that in 2021, registration of crime should be ensured and crime prevention improved through swift investigation and award of punishment to the criminals.

He issued these instructions while presiding over a meeting with the supervisory officers of Lahore Police at the Central Police Office, here on Monday.

He said that punishing the bullies should be a top priority of the police and in this regard all possible steps should be taken to re-compile the lists of criminals and get them arrested.

The IGP said that overall performance of the police could be improved by improving the performance of investigation wing. Therefore, in addition to deployment of the best officers in the field of investigation, maximum resources should be provided to them.

He said that under the open door policy, all officers should ensure easy access of citizens to their offices.

Inam Ghani said that good deeds of the police should be publicised through good relations with the media representatives.

Directing CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, the IG Punjab said that the process of encouragement and accountability of the force should be carried out first under the policy of retribution and then the process of transfer and posting of the force should be completed under the rules and regulations in a transparent way, he added.

He said that all supervisory officers should perform their duties with utmost diligence, sincerity and professionalism to improve the delivery of public service.

The meeting was attended by DIG Operations Ashfaq Ahmad Khan, DIG Investigation Sharaq Jamal and all SPs and DSPs of Lahore.

