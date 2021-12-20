IGP orders action against overloading, over-speeding

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan Monday ordered for strict legal action against drivers of vehicles, buses, tractors/ trolleys which endanger lives of citizens by overloading and over-speeding on highways

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan Monday ordered for strict legal action against drivers of vehicles, buses, tractors/ trolleys which endanger lives of citizens by overloading and over-speeding on highways.

Instructing RPOs, DPOs and District Traffic Officers, he said that special campaign should be launched in all districts across province against overloading and over-speeding vehicles in fog and smog season.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that both Punjab Highway Patrol and traffic police should play an active role in prevention of accidents and flow of traffic.

The IG Punjab said that reflector stickers should be affixed on slow moving vehicles, tractors, trolleys and donkey on the highways. He said that tractor trolleys should not be allowed to park in queues outside sugar mills and trolleys should be parked inside factories so that the flow of traffic outside and around these factories would not be affected at all, he added.