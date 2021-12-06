IGP orders action on escape of prisoners from Model Town Court

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan Monday took notice of escape of prisoners from Model Town Court (katchehry) and sought report from Capital City Police Officer Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan Monday took notice of escape of prisoners from Model Town Court (katchehry) and sought report from Capital City Police Officer Lahore.

IG Punjab suspended the officials on security duty and ordered a departmental inquiry.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that those who showed negligence during duty did not deserve any sympathy.

He directed the CCPO Lahore to arrest all the escaped prisoners as soon as possible and bring them to justice. The IGP also directed to further improve security arrangements for appearance of the accused in courts.

SSP Operations Capt (retd) Mustansir Feroze while talking to media about the incident said that 166 accused were brought from two jails to appear in Model Town court today.

When the accused were kept in Bakhshi Khana, two groups started fighting with each other.

The police tried to evacuate them in order to control the situation, but the accused hurled stones at them.

Meanwhile, 12 accused escaped and two of them have been arrested.

The SSP Operations said that SP Model Town was supervising the search operation and the police would try tore-arrest all the accused, adding that internal accountability of the security team of the prisoners was also initiated in the light of which further action would be taken against them.

Mustansir Feroze further said that further action would be taken against the prisoners who committed the act. He said that the absconders were not involved in serious case, as their cases were related to motorcycle snatching, robbery and illegal weapons.