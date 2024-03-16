IGP orders action over violence against women

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. Usman Anwar has said that according to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz orders, police teams should take immediate action on incidents of violence, harassment, acid attacks, abuses against women

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. Usman Anwar has said that according to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz orders, police teams should take immediate action on incidents of violence, harassment, acid attacks, abuses against women.

While presiding over a meeting at Central Police Office, here on Saturday, he ordered for provision of driving training, licensing and policing facilities to female citizens on priority basis. He said the victim support officers should ensure full support to transgenders and victims and extension of employment of victim support officers would be based on performance.

Dr. Usman said the transgender children should be sent to Tahafuz Darsgah in Lahore for education and accommodation and priority measures should be taken to end exploitation of transgender children.

District police officers (DPOs), victim support officers of all districts participated in the meeting through video-link.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore Amara Athar informed the meeting about establishment of women police council in districts, its aims and objectives. ASP Syeda Shahrbano said the scope of Tahaffuz Darsgah project is being expanded for protection, education and training of children. DIG Welfare Ghazi Muhammad Salahuddin and SSP Operation Ali Raza also expressed their views at the meeting. DIG Welfare Ghazi Muhammad Salahuddin, CTO Lahore Amara Athar, SSP Operation Ali Raza, AIG Welfare Amara Sherazi and other officers participated.