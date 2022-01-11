Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan Tuesday took notice of killing of a couple in Kahna area and sought a report of the incident from Capital City Police Officer

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan Tuesday took notice of killing of a couple in Kahna area and sought a report of the incident from Capital City Police Officer.

He ordered for arresting the accused at the earliest and said that teams consisting of Lahore and Kasur police should be formed for arrest of the accused.